Jon Morosi Agrees With White Sox' Quiet MLB Trade Deadline

If it ain't broke, don't fix it.

That's the mentality the White Sox front office brought with them through the trade deadline.

Speculation suggested the Sox would likely be buyers at the deadline. They could use help in the bullpen, second base and right field as they attempt to make their third straight playoffs.

Yet, they came away after 5 p.m. on Aug 2 with just one trade. They sent backup catcher Reese McGuire to the Boston Red Sox for left-handed reliever Jake Diekman. It should be noted Diekman has performed extremely well so far in his stint with the Sox. He's allowed one run through three appearances so far.

White Sox general manager Rick Hahn explained the clubhouse kept their chess pieces in tact for many reasons. Mainly, the asking price was too much in return for rentals the club sought out. Hahn admitted he wasn't ready to trade the blue chip prospects the club has with them. (The White Sox have one of the worst prospect systems in MLB.)

On the surface, fans were upset with the lack of aggression they saw this season compared to last year at the trade deadline. (The team acquired Craig Kimbrel, Ryan Tepera and César Hernández at the deadline.)

But, according to MLB Insider Jon Morosi, the White Sox made the right move by steering clear of selling off their top prospects for rentals.

"I'm actually okay with that of two reasons," Morosi said on Sports Sunday. "Number one, the White Sox, very under the radar perhaps nationally, do have the best record in the American League Central since the beginning of July. I think on the same token, I have not seen enough from this team to suggest that they really merit a whole bunch of resources from the minor leagues to continue to reinforce this roster."

One of the season's themes this year for the Sox is their inconsistent behavior on offense. Their bats have been silent all season, especially in the long ball. They rank 26th this season in home runs and 25th since the All-Star break.

While the club ranks in the top-ten in batting average and nearly in hits (11th in the league) since the All-Star break, they fail to produce runs. The club ranks 23rd in runs and has a 9-7 record since the break. They currently sit two games back in the division.

It's clear the front office is relying on the current roster to turn things around as they head into the final stretch of the season. It's plausible, considering the roster is filled with talent. But, two names stick out on the topic of offensive unproductiveness.

Yasmani Grandal and Yoán Moncada.

The two have had a rough outing this season. Grandal has been on the injured list for most of the season after requiring hamstring surgery. Moncada has had a few injury hiccups, but has mainly struggled to find a rhythm at the plate.

The two are both batting under .200 this season. They've combined for seven home runs and 49 RBIs, which is less than Jose Abreu, Luis Robert and Andrew Vaughn. The two also have a combined strikeout rate above 50 percent this season.

But, if they can turn it around and join the healthy bunch of the roster that bats around .300 from the plate, they could have a shot of going deep into the playoffs.

"I think there is more talent right now among these three teams on the White Sox roster than with anyone else," Morosi said.

