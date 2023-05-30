Jon Heyman: White Sox Could Trade Lucas Giolito, Mike Clevinger at Deadline

Jon Heyman: White Sox could sell pitchers at trade deadline originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

Could the White Sox entertain trade packages for Dylan Cease, Lucas Giolito and Mike Clevinger near MLB's trade deadline? The NY Post's Jon Heyman believes there's a possibility, with multiple hoops to jump for Cease.

"I don't think it's that likely he'll (Dylan Cease) be traded because he has two years after this year where he avoids free agency," Heyman said on MLB Network. "They have some other trade candidates I think are more likely. (Lucas) Giolito I think. (Mike) Clevinger, if healthy, is more likely to get dealt than Cease. But I think teams will be asking about him if they're not in the race. And it's gonna take a haul."

The White Sox, at this point, aren't ready to sell off and head toward a large-scale rebuild.

"There will come a point where that becomes apparent that (a comeback to contention) is not very likely to happen," Rick Hahn said on Monday. "At that point, we'll have to make the final decision about direction. It's not a decision we have to make on Memorial Day."

As expected, the White Sox aren't ready to call it quits on their current roster. They are, however, the fourth-place team in the AL Central, which is arguably the worst division in baseball. If they started trading off players, beginning with the starting rotation could be a lucrative place to start.

As Heyman said, Clevinger and Giolito would be the most likely to be dealt to another team.

Giolito is undergoing his final season under arbitration before he enters unrestricted free agency this upcoming offseason. If the White Sox aren't sold on keeping him in the starting rotation, it would be wise of them to trade him for assets.

Giolito, who was acquired via trade in 2016 for Adam Eaton, has improved since stumbling in 2021. He lost nearly 30 pounds he put on in preparation for last season, and in return, his ERA has dropped nearly one point from 2021.

He has six quality starts this season, tied for 15th most of all MLB pitchers this season. Giolito also sports a 3.98 ERA with 64 strikeouts and 19 walks.

The White Sox acquired Mike Clevinger over the winter on a one-year deal worth $12 million. Shortly after his signing, news dropped about an ongoing investigation conducted by MLB on Clevinger for domestic violence and child abuse.

MLB found nothing from their elongated investigation. They placed no punishment on Clevinger and he joined the White Sox for spring training and now during the regular season. He's currently on the 15-day injured list with right wrist inflammation, which Heyman alluded to.

Clevinger could serve as a rental option for any contending team in need of a backend starter. Through nine starts, he's recorded a 4.56 ERA with 40 strikeouts and 22 walks, along with a 1.458 WHIP. Although he's not reflected similar numbers since undergoing Tommy John surgery in 2020, he's an effective role player for a starting rotation.

As for Cease, he's struggled since earning the second-most votes for the AL Cy Young award last season. He currently holds a 4.88 ERA, drastically underperforming from the scorching 2.20 ERA he held last season.

Cease, despite recent falters, would earn the White Sox a haul of prospects if traded. Again, the White Sox would exceptional and drastic conditions to align for Cease to be dealt to another team. He's arguably the team's ace when he's on top of his stuff. And he is also under clubhouse control for the next two seasons.

