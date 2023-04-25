Jon Heyman Says the White Sox Need to ‘Shake Things Up'

MLB analyst says White Sox need to 'shake things up' originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

Truly, the start of the White Sox' 2023 season has been baffling.

Sure, the total wipeout of last season's coaching staff, and the implementation of Pedro Grifol and his staff, is difficult to adjust to, as Lance Lynn admitted on Foul Territory.

"To be honest, we are in the midst of everybody learning a whole new way of going about things in this organization," Lynn said. "Coaches staff and everything. And guys are taking the right steps. The problem is it hasn't clicked.

But at some point, however, one begins to wonder whether or not the White Sox should push forward with the current cohort, or veer in a different direction.

"It's hard to believe," Jon Heyman said on 670 The Score with Mully & Haugh of the White Sox' start. "I mean, the injuries are definitely a part of it. And it's been a problem for a couple of years now with the injuries.

"But you start to wonder. I mean, the talent is there. You just wonder why it's not a good team at some point. Let's wait for the guys to get back and see how they do. But this is a rough start."

The White Sox, as Heyman said, have endured early injuries to key players. Tim Anderson, Yoán Moncada, Eloy Jiménez are recent culprits of landing on the injured list. Liam Hendriks, Garrett Crochet and Matt Foster are a few who represent the ailments from the bullpen.

In turn, the White Sox are 7-17 and hold the third-worst record in MLB. They aren't out of contention in the AL Central this early, standing seven games behind the first-place Minnesota Twins. But piling up losses at this rate will see an early exit from the divisional crown.

The losses are head-scratching, but it's too early in the season and too talented of a roster on paper for the White Sox to smash the panic button.

“There is a reasonable expectation for these early trends to change," Executive Vice President Ken Williams said. "It’s not guessing, it’s not hoping, it’s looking at what you have and saying this is an aberration right now and the trends will start to change."

But what happens on the other side, if the White Sox remain true to their current play, won't be pretty. Sooner or later, the White Sox might have to make some changes to their roster.

"I think there's something going on with the roster that's not right," Heyman said. "They need to shake things up a little bit. I think the injuries are certainly a major factor in this. But I mean, it's been going on too long at this point in my mind."

