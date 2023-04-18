Jon Heyman says the Cubs "should be thinking playoffs" originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

Even though it's early in a long season, Jon Heyman says the Chicago Cubs should be thinking playoffs after a hot start.

"They got good pieces. And look, they're in a division that's winnable right now," Heyman told the Mully & Haugh show on 670 The Score. "Milwaukee leads the division. You know, no reason the Cubs can't compete with Milwaukee.

"And I do think St Louis is the favorite. You know, obviously they've got (Paul) Goldschmidt and (Nolan) Arenado, that's a good start. People have to consider them the favorite. But I mean, the Cubs should be thinking playoffs and I think that they are finally."

As it stands now, the Milwaukee Brewers lead the division with a 12-5 record (.706). The Cubs sit two games back at 9-6 (.600), but have played two less games than the Brewers. And the Pirates sit behind the Cubs, also two games back from the Brewers, with a 10-7 record (.588).

The Cardinals, Heyman's NL Central favorite is currently in last place at 7-10 (.412)

But the season is barely 10% of the way through, there is a lot of baseball left to play.

The conversation started when Heyman was asked if this is a "free year" for the Cubs. They weren't expected to contend or reach the postseason this year and are playing above their expectations.

"If's a free year, than Chicago is a nicer town than New York," Heyman joked. "This is a big market, it's a big market team with a huge revenue. It's time to win.

"But I think Chicago is conditioned to love the team, whether they win or not. And that's a very big positive for the ownership. But you know, you suffered a couple of really weak years and they went out and did spend. So I give them credit."

In the last 10 games, the Cubs are 7-3 and have won two in a row. They also won their first series against the Dodgers in Los Angeles.

The Cubs' bats are hot. Patrick Wisdom is tied for the lead in home runs in baseball and joined a unique club in Cubs history. Dansby Swanson is off to a historically hot start in Chicago.

And on the base paths, Nico Hoerner leads baseball in stolen bases.

"They're in the division where they can win it," Heyman said. "I mean, they're they're in pretty good shape where they are. And I really think that people in Chicago with the Cubs should be thinking about playoffs.

"They shouldn't be satisfied with 500. I think this is a good team."

