Jon Heyman Says the Cubs Are Better Than Their 19-21 Record Suggests

The Chicago Cubs dropped their last two games to the Minnesota Twins to drop to two games below .500.

And the Cubs were battered in those two losses losing 11-1 on Saturday and 16-3 on Sunday.

But there is optimism for the Cubs to still win the division, where they sit four games back from the first-place Milwaukee Brewers.

"I think it's better than this record," Heyman told 670 The Score's Mully and Haugh. "If you look at the run differential, it's pretty positive. Something like a plus 29, I think best in the division.

"I think it was disheartening to lose all those one-run games to the Marlins, a team that they are better than, even if their record doesn't reflect that. I do think I do think this is a good team and will be fine.

"And in that division you never know. There is not an outstanding team in the division. Obviously Pittsburgh has probably outperformed. St. Louis is now coming on... they definitely have talent... but they've certainly underperformed and will be better."

There is a lot of season left, but the Cubs' path to postseason baseball is definitely winning the division. They're four games back from the Brewers, and 2.5 games back from the Pirates, who occupy second place.

And Heyman is right, the Cubs have the best run-differential in the division despite two blow out losses to the Twins. The Cubs' +29 is higher than the Brewers' +20 and the Pirates' +9.

"Milwaukee I think is a solid team, not a great team. So, I think the Cubs are a contender to win the division," Heyman said. "They're not going to be a wild card, a division. But I do feel like they're better than their records.

"Obviously (Justin) Steele's been fantastic. (Ian) Happ has been really good. (Patrick) Wisdom's been good. And I think some other guys are going to be better than they've been. And I think this team is is very good.

"And maybe I'm overplaying this because we have to have something to be happy about in Chicago. But but I actually do think they are a pretty good team."

Ouch, a shot at the struggling White Sox.

Heyman is also right that the easiest path to the post season might be winning the division in the long run, but as it stands now they're closer to a Wild Card spot. The Arizona Diamondbacks (23-18), the Pirates (22-19) and Philadelphia Phillies (20-20) occupy the three Wild Card slots.

The Cubs are one game back from the Phillies for that final Wild Card spot. The Pirates, who are in second-place in the NL Central, are currently the second Wild Card team.

But the New York Mets and Miami Marlins are currently between the Phillies and Cubs in the Wild Card standings.

