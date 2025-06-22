A 15-year-old is now facing multiple charges in connection with a Joliet shooting that left three teens injured Sunday morning.
Police were called to the 300 block of South Ottawa at approximately 5:30 a.m., and upon arrival found that three teens had been shot and taken to area hospitals.
During the course of an investigation, it was revealed that one of the victims, identified as a 16-year-old University Park resident, had been airlifted to a Chicago hospital, where he was listed in critical but stable condition.
Another 16-year-old received medical treatment and was released from a hospital, while a 14-year-old remains hospitalized, though his condition has stabilized, police said.
A 15-year-old Joliet resident was identified as a person of interest in the shooting and has been taken into custody. He faces charges of unlawful possession of a weapon, reckless discharge of a weapon and aggravated unlawful use of a weapon, according to Joliet police.
Anyone with information is encouraged to call Joliet police at 815-724-3020. Witnesses can also report details to Will County Crime Stoppers at 800-323-6734.
