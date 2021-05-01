Joliet Teacher Accused of Inappropriate Communication With a Minor Hospitalized

A former Joliet grade school teacher, who was accused of engaging in "inappropriate communication with a minor" and was subsequently criminally charged, has been hospitalized, according to law enforcement.

Jeremy Hylka, 44, was charged with traveling to meet a child and grooming, authorities previously announced. In a news release Saturday, the Joliet Police Department said Hylka was admitted as a patient at an area hospital. Hylka's attorney indicated he will cooperate and turn himself into police following his release from the hospital, police said.

Don't miss local breaking news and weather! Download our mobile app for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

Details about his condition weren't immediately available.

According to police, the 44-year-old had been communicating online with a man posing as teenage boy, and the two agreed to meet in person for sex Tuesday night.

The founder of the group "Save Our Siblings," who would only identify himself with his first name, Shane, said he managed to set up a meeting with the teacher in less than 24 hours.

Hylka taught science and religion at Saint Joseph Catholic School in Lockport up until Thursday when the Roman Catholic Diocese of Joliet fired him upon learning of the charges. Last year, Hylka resigned from a job at Joliet Catholic Academy after the school said it was aware of online allegations against him.

Police said at a news conference Friday they fear there could be other victims.

"There could possibly be," Detective Sean Filipiak with the Joliet Police Department said. "That’s why as the Joliet Police Department, we take these allegations very seriously. I encourage people to come forward. We want to hear your story."

Anyone with information on the case or other potential victims is urged to call police at 815-724-3100.