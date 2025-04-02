Joliet residents under shelter-in-place due to ‘active incident'

Some Joliet residents were under a shelter-in-place order Wednesday morning due to an "active incident," according to a post from the Joliet Police Department.

The incident began around 9 a.m. Wednesday, the post said, with an active investigation in the 5500 block of Meadowbrook Street on the far west side.

"Residents in this area are being requested to shelter in place at this time," the department said. "Nearby schools have been notified as well."

Officials went on to say that more details would be provided once they become available.

Further information on the shelter in place, or a perimeter, was not provided. Authorities did not immediately respond to NBC Chicago's request for more information.

This is a developing story that will be updated.