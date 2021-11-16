Joliet Police Department

Joliet Police Shoot Suspect After Driver Allegedly Struck Officer With Vehicle During Traffic Stop

A suspect was shot and wounded, and a police officer was injured after being pinned between two vehicles during an incident in suburban Joliet on Tuesday afternoon.

According to Joliet police, officers were involved in a shooting in the 100 block of North Center Street at approximately 3:33 p.m. Tuesday.

Police say that officers were conducting a traffic stop in the parking lot of a Wendy’s restaurant when the suspect attempted to flee the scene, striking an officer. The officer was then pinned between two vehicles.

Officers on the scene then discharged their weapons, striking the suspect an unknown number of times.

The suspect was transported to an area hospital, and their condition is unknown at this time. The police officer was also taken to an area hospital, where their condition had stabilized.

The Will-Grundy Major Crimes Task Force will conduct the investigation since it involved shots fired by police, according to a press release.

