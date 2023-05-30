Joliet Shelter-In-Place Lifted; 3 In Custody As Officials Search For Additional Suspect

Three suspects are in custody and a shelter-in-place order for some Joliet residents has been lifted after a stolen vehicle in the area prompted a manhunt for five suspects that were believed to have been armed.

According to officials, police in Joliet at 5 a.m. Tuesday received a request for assistance from neighboring suburban law enforcement agencies including the Tri County Auto Theft Task Force, who were in pursuit of burglary suspects traveling in at least one stolen vehicle.

Joliet police responded to the request and arrived at Black Road and Junie Court, where the vehicle had been located. According to officials, five male suspects believed to be armed fled the vehicle on foot.

Feeling out of the loop? We'll catch you up on the Chicago news you need to know. Sign up for the weekly Chicago Catch-Up newsletter here.

One of the suspects was taken into custody early Tuesday morning in the 1200 block of Taylor Street, officials said. As police continued to search for remaining suspects, officials established neighborhood perimeter and at 5:30 a.m. issued a shelter-in-place for residents in the impacted area.

Photos and video from the scene showed a large police presence around the area near Joliet Catholic Academy, which moved to cancel classes for the day. In footage from a resident's Ring doorbell camera video, police can be seen approaching a neighbor's yard, with at least one officer carrying a shield.

Around 9:15 a.m. Joliet Police confirmed that a total of three suspects had been apprehended. Officials later clarified the suspects were not armed when they were taken into custody.

During a 10 a.m. press conference, police confirmed that the shelter-in-place for area residents had been lifted, adding that the fourth remaining suspect is believed to have left the area.

According to officials, an investigation remains ongoing and a search for the additional suspect is still underway.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.