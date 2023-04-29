Joliet Police Officer Stabbed During Barricade Following Welfare Check, Man in Custody

A Glendale Heights man is in custody after a Joliet police officer was stabbed during a barricade situation that began as a welfare check early Saturday morning, police said.

Officials said officers responded to a residence in the 500 block of Bevan Drive West shortly before 4 a.m. Saturday for a welfare check following a 911 call that was placed.

According to police, upon arrival officers spoke with the homeowners and learned that Francisco Alvarez, 42, was an acquaintance who was staying inside the home.

Police said officers then spoke with Alvarez, who told police he had called after seeing an unknown person in the yard.

At this time, police said officers searched in the area around the home and determined there was no suspicious activity before clearing the area.

Just over an hour later at 5:11 a.m., officers responded back to the same residence upon learning that Alvarez had barricaded himself inside a coat closet inside of the home.

According to officials, officers determined that Alvarez was having a mental health crisis and spoke with him through the closet door.

Police said officers requested Alvarez to exit the closet numerous times, with Alvarez continually refusing.

Officials said officers then opened the closet door, at which time Alvarez was seen holding a large knife in his right hand.

Police said Alvarez then thrusted his knife toward officers, stabbing a female officer in the stomach. According to police, officers deployed a taser, which police say was "ineffective", before Alvarez was disarmed and taken into custody following a struggle.

The officer was taken to Ascension St. Joseph Medical Center where she was treated and later released.

Alvarez was taken to Silver Cross Hospital where he remains under police guard.

Alvarez faces charges of attempted first-degree murder and aggravated battery to a peace officer.

There is currently no further information.