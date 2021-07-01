Joliet Man Arrested, Accused of Stealing Ambulance, Leading Police on Chase

Authorities have arrested a man who allegedly stole an ambulance from a suburban hospital and led police on a chase before crashing the vehicle into a ditch.

According to police, Henry McCall, 58, was arrested early Thursday morning after he allegedly stole a Wilmington Fire Department ambulance from the parking bay at Amita St. Joseph Medical Center.

Don't miss local breaking news and weather! Download our mobile app for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

Authorities were called to the hospital at approximately 12:46 a.m. after the ambulance was reported stolen. While en route, officers saw the stolen ambulance driving westbound on West Jefferson Street.

Officers attempted to stop the vehicle, but the driver refused to stop. Officers then initiated a pursuit.

Near the intersection of West Jefferson Street and Northeast Frontage Road, the ambulance hit another vehicle, and the driver lost control, rolling over a guardrail and crashing into a ditch near Interstate 55, according to police.

The suspect then got out of the vehicle and attempted to flee the scene on foot, but was apprehended a short time later.

McCall and the driver of the vehicle hit by the ambulance were both taken back to Amita St. Joseph Medical Center, where they were treated for minor injuries. McCall was then booked into the Will County Adult Detention Center.

He now faces charges of possession of a stolen vehicle, aggravated fleeing and eluding, obstructing a peace officer and driving with a suspended license, according to police.