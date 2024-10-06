Joliet police

Joliet cyclist killed in hit-and-run crash, police say

The collision occurred just before 3 a.m. Sunday, officials said

By NBC Chicago Staff

A man riding his bicycle was struck and killed by a hit-and-run driver on Sunday morning, Joliet police say.

According to authorities, the 56-year-old man was found lying next to his bicycle in the 200 block of South Larkin Avenue at approximately 2:47 a.m. Sunday.

The man was discovered by a passing motorist, who called 911, according to authorities. He was taken to a local hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

There was no further information available about the make and model of the vehicle or other circumstances of the collision.

Anyone with video or other information related to the collision is asked to call the Joliet Police Department’s Traffic Unit at 815-724-3110.

