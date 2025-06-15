Joliet police are investigating after a head-on crash left a man dead and two others critically injured Saturday night.

According to Joliet police, officers were called to the intersection of Black Road and Magnolia Drive at approximately 6:54 p.m. Saturday for reports of a crash.

A sedan driven by a 57-year-old Joliet resident was driving westbound on Black Road near Magnolia Drive when it veered into the eastbound lane, striking an SUV head on.

The force of the impact caused the sedan to strike a pickup truck that was also traveling eastbound on the roadway, Joliet police said.

The driver of the sedan was taken to an area hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

The driver of the SUV, a 68-year-old woman, and her 69-year-old passenger were both transported to area hospitals in critical condition, according to police. The driver of the pickup truck did not suffer injuries related to the crash.

Anyone with information on the crash is asked to call Joliet police at 815-724-3193.