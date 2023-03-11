Woman Inside Joliet Bar Struck by Gunshots Fired Outside

A woman inside a Joliet bar was injured early Saturday when she was struck by a gunshot fired from outside the business, according to police.

At around 2:41 a.m., officers with the Joliet Police Department were called to Eden's Bar and Grill, 926 Gardner St., police stated in a news release. Officers located a 36-year-old woman inside who had been shot in the leg. She was taken to an area hospital with non-life threatening injuries, authorities said.

Through an investigation, authorities determined multiple rounds were fired at the business from the outside, and at least one round struck the victim, according to police.

As of Saturday evening, Joliet police were working to identify possible suspects.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Joliet Police Department's Investigation Unit at 815-724-3020 or contact Will County Crime Stoppers at 800-323-6734 or online if they choose to remain anonymous.