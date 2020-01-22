Joliet Approves Plans to Turn Abandoned Prison Into Haunted Attraction This Fall

The Joliet City Council has approved a deal to make the old Joliet women's prison into a haunted attraction later this year.

The council approved a plan from a company known as "Thirteenth Floor" which would renovate the former women's prison, located on Collins Street across from the main prison, for an opening in plenty of time for Halloween.

“We think the property is pretty incredible,” Jon Love, founding partner with Thirteenth Floor, told the council before the vote. “It fits into our wheelhouse.”

The company runs 14 haunted houses in 12 cities each year, according to its website.

“We believe we can bring that spotlight to this property given its unique nature,” he said.

The plan is to open the haunted attraction in Joliet by mid-September.