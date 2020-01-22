old joliet prison

Joliet Approves Plans to Turn Abandoned Prison Into Haunted Attraction This Fall

The Joliet City Council approved the plans in a meeting this week

By Franci Feirstein

The Joliet City Council has approved a deal to make the old Joliet women's prison into a haunted attraction later this year.

The council approved a plan from a company known as "Thirteenth Floor" which would renovate the former women's prison, located on Collins Street across from the main prison, for an opening in plenty of time for Halloween.

“We think the property is pretty incredible,” Jon Love, founding partner with Thirteenth Floor, told the council before the vote. “It fits into our wheelhouse.”

Local

Beach Park 2 mins ago

Driver Charged With Aggravated DUI in Fatal Beach Park Crash: Sheriff’s Office

West Garfield Park 26 mins ago

Man Killed, 2 Teens Injured in West Garfield Park Shooting

The company runs 14 haunted houses in 12 cities each year, according to its website.

“We believe we can bring that spotlight to this property given its unique nature,” he said.

The plan is to open the haunted attraction in Joliet by mid-September.

This article tagged under:

old joliet prisonHalloweenJolietHaunted House
Local Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Investigations NBC 5 Responds Entertainment Traffic Sports Health U.S. & World
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us