Johnson & Johnson Confirms One Vaccine Batch Was Discarded Over Production Issues

The company's vaccine rollout has been slower than expected

Johnson & Johnson said Wednesday that a batch of its key vaccine ingredient didn't meet quality control standards at a Baltimore facility, NBC News reports.

The issue will not affect the Biden administration's timeline to have enough vaccine doses for the U.S. adult population by the end of May, two senior administration officials said.

The manufacturing issue was first reported Wednesday by The New York Times. Johnson & Johnson said in a statement that a batch of the active ingredient at Emergent BioSolutions in Baltimore "did not meet quality standards."

"This batch was never advanced to the filling and finishing stages of our manufacturing process," the statement read.

