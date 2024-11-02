LaSalle County

John Travolta stops by for dinner at rural Illinois restaurant

By NBC Chicago Staff

Known for dozens of roles over the course of six decades, a rural Illinois restaurant may not be the first place you'd expect to see John Travolta.

Yet last weekend, Uptown Grill, a LaSalle restaurant offering "polished American cuisine" hosted the renowned actor for dinner alongside his flight instructor, according to a Facebook post from the eatery.

"Theee Mr. John Travolta did in fact grace us with his presence here at the Uptown Grill over the weekend and it was like being struck by “Grease Lightning!” the Facebook post read.

According to the post, Travolta took photos with multiple patrons and spoke with restaurant staff after his meal.

"Needless to say the experience left us with a high 'Saturday Night Fever' and we would be happy to 'Welcome Back, Travolta' anytime!" the post said.

