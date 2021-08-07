indiana state fair

John Stamos to Join The Beach Boys For Free Concert at Indiana State Fair

"Full House" actor John Stamos will join The Beach Boys onstage for a free concert this month at the Indiana State Fair, organizers announced.

The group will perform Aug. 20 at 7:30 p.m. on the Indiana State Fair Free Stage at no additional charge with admission to the fair.

Stamos, who regularly performs with The Beach Boys, announced the following additional tour dates, traveling through the Midwest:

  • Aug. 17: Iowa State Fair
  • Aug. 18: Missouri State Fair
  • Aug. 19: The Factory at The District
  • Aug. 21 & Aug. 22: Ravinia Festival
The Indiana State Fair will run through Aug. 22 and is closed on Mondays and Tuesdays, according to the website. The fairgrounds are located at 1202 E. 38th Street in Indianapolis, Indiana.

For a full list of concerts at the Indiana State Fair Free Stage, click here.

This article tagged under:

indiana state fairJohn Stamosthe beach boys
