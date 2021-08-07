John Stamos to Join The Beach Boys For Free Concert at Indiana State Fair

"Full House" actor John Stamos will join The Beach Boys onstage for a free concert this month at the Indiana State Fair, organizers announced.

The group will perform Aug. 20 at 7:30 p.m. on the Indiana State Fair Free Stage at no additional charge with admission to the fair.

NEW TOUR DATES ANNOUNCED I’ll be joining @thebeachboys 8/17 Iowa State Fair 8/18 Missouri State Fair 8/19 The Factory at The District 8/20 Indiana State Fair FREE SHOW! 8/21-22 Ravinia Festival IL. ROCK https://t.co/QMKhcorx14 — John Stamos (@JohnStamos) August 7, 2021

Stamos, who regularly performs with The Beach Boys, announced the following additional tour dates, traveling through the Midwest:

Aug. 17: Iowa State Fair

Aug. 18: Missouri State Fair

Aug. 19: The Factory at The District

Aug. 21 & Aug. 22: Ravinia Festival

The Indiana State Fair will run through Aug. 22 and is closed on Mondays and Tuesdays, according to the website. The fairgrounds are located at 1202 E. 38th Street in Indianapolis, Indiana.

For a full list of concerts at the Indiana State Fair Free Stage, click here.