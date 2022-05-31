John Fox, Former Bears Head Coach, Joins Colts Defensive Staff

John Fox back in the NFL with Colts defensive staff originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

Former Bears head coach John Fox is back in the game. After four years away from the game, Fox is now working with the Indianapolis Colts as senior defensive assistant.

Fox joins Frank Reich’s staff and a Colts defensive group that needed to find several new coaches after Matt Eberflus departed to take over the Bears. Along with Eberflus, new Bears defensive coordinator Alan Williams, linebackers coach Dave Borgonzi, defensive backs coach James Rowe and assistant defensive backs coach David Overstreet II all left the Colts for Chicago.

The Bears hired Fox in 2015, after the organization fired Marc Trestman. He inherited a team that was devoid of talent and had issues in the locker room, and was brought in to turn things around. Fox was able to fix some of the cultural issues surrounding the team, but the results on the field still weren’t pretty. In three seasons, he led the Bears to a 14-34 record and was fired after the 2017 season.

Overall, Fox has 16 years of head coaching experience at the NFL level and has a 133-123 overall record. He led the 2003 Panthers and 2013 Broncos to the Super Bowl, but lost the big game each time.

In between coaching the Bears and joining the Colts coaching staff, Fox worked as an analyst for ESPN.

