John Cusack's tour releases Chicago tickets this week for intimate ‘High Fidelity' screening

This week, fans of critically acclaimed actor John Cusack will have a chance to purchase tickets to an intimate screening of his film “High Fidelity" in Chicago.

Hosted on Nov. 1, 2023 at Auditorium Theatre, the Evanston-born actor will discuss his career and the making of the movie followed by a moderated Q&A.

Released in March of 2000, High Fidelity remains one of Cusack’s most popular motion pictures. The film was adapted from the 1995 book published by British author Nick Hornby and follows Rob Gordon (played by Cusack), the owner of a failing record store in Chicago. When his long-term relationship also fails, he begins to reflect on his past and his journey being thrown into adulthood. Fidelity grossed over 47 million dollars worldwide and featured other stars like Jack Black, Catherine Zeta-Jones, Joan Cusack, Tim Robbs, and Lisa Bonet.

In the past four decades, Cusack has starred in over 70 films and been nominated for numerous awards including a 1999 Independent Spirit Award nomination in the category of Best Actor. He was again nominated in 2001 for a Golden Globe Award for Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture. The actor now has his own star on Hollywood’s Walk of Fame that was awarded back in 2012, but continues to reside in the Chicagoland area despite his Hollywood fame.

Feeling out of the loop? We'll catch you up on the Chicago news you need to know. Sign up for the weekly Chicago Catch-Up newsletter here.

Chicago marks the last stop of Cusack's screening tour. Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. on June 14 and can be purchased here.