Joffrey Cancels Remaining ‘Nutcracker' Performances After Positive COVID Tests

Chicago’s iconic Joffrey Ballet company has canceled its remaining performances of “The Nutcracker” after a breakthrough case of COVID-19 was reported in a company member this week.

The announcement was made via the Joffrey’s website, canceling performances that had been scheduled through Dec. 26.

“For the utmost safety of our company artists, musicians, students, production crew and audience members, the Joffrey has canceled the remaining performances of ‘The Nutcracker,’ which were scheduled through Dec. 26,” the ballet announced in a statement.

According to officials, ticketholders can visit the Joffrey website for information on potential refunds or credits for tickets to other shows.

The cancellation of “The Nutcracker” is just the latest instance of COVID impacting Chicago theatrical and musical performances in recent days. Earlier this week, singer Barry Manilow was forced to cancel his Christmas show in the city because of COVID cases among the cast and crew, and the musical “Frozen” was also forced to cancel a performance because of positive COVID test results.

The Chicago Bulls and Blackhawks have both had games postponed this week as well, with COVID cases reported in both sports leagues.

The city of Chicago will adopt new proof-of-vaccination rules in the new year, with attendees at performances and sporting events required to show proof of COVID vaccination to enter indoor venues in the city beginning on Jan. 3.