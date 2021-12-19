‘The Nutcracker' Resumes Sunday in Chicago After COVID-Related Cancellation

Performances of the Joffrey Ballet's holiday classic "The Nutcracker" return to Chicago's Lyric Opera House Sunday after a breakthrough COVID-19 case within company ranks forced the cancellations of three shows.

Shows scheduled for 1 and 6 p.m. Sunday will take place as originally planned, the Joffrey Ballet said in a tweet, adding it has conducted a "thorough COVID-19 testing protocol" and determined its safe to hold the remaining performances scheduled through Dec. 26.

With the region experiencing a steep rise in COVID cases and new outbreaks surfacing, performances, musicals and sporting events have been canceled across the Chicago area.

"The Nutcracker" canceled its Friday night performance and two scheduled for Saturday after a breakthrough case was identified, according to a tweet from Friday evening.

"The health and safety of our artists, staff, and audience members remain the highest priority for the Joffrey," the dance company said. "We maintain a rigorous testing and isolation protocol that has proven effective during the pandemic. Sadly, nothing is foolproof, and we must act accordingly."

A Christmas time favorite from choreographer Christopher Wheeldon, the reimagined ballet set to Tchaikovsky’s classic score relocates Marie and her immigrant family to the Chicago World’s Fair in 1893.

It opens as young Marie and her mother, a sculptress creating the Fair’s iconic Statue of the Republic, host a festive Christmas Eve celebration. After a surprise visit from the mysterious Great Impresario, creator of the Fair, Marie embarks on a whirlwind adventure with the Nutcracker Prince through a dreamlike World’s Fair.