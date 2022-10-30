Joel Embiid Trolls Bulls With Aaron Rodgers ‘I Own You' Reference

Joel Embiid trolls Bulls with Aaron Rodgers reference originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

Joel Embiid owns the Chicago Bulls.

It's a statement that is hard to dispute after the Philadelphia 76ers' 114-109 victory at the United Center Saturday night, which moved Embiid to a whopping 12-0 against the Bulls in his NBA career.

Embiid hit the game-winning shot in the contest, a 3-pointer that broke a 109-109 tie with 18 seconds left, and shortly after took to Instagram to troll the Bulls and city of Chicago with a post referring to himself as Aaron Rodgers:

Rodgers, of course, went viral for yelling "I've owned you all my f****** life. I own you. I still own you. I still own you" to fans at Soldier Field after scoring a game-deciding touchdown in a win over the Bears in October 2021.

Rodgers has a 23-5 lifetime record against the Bears.

While Embiid has not yet played the Bulls that many times, he has built up an impressively dominant track record against them. In addition to the 12-0 record, Embiid has averaged 29.1 points, 11.3 rebounds, 4 assists and 9.8 free throw attempts per game while shooting 55.4 percent from the field and 39.5 percent from 3-point range against the Bulls in his career.

On Saturday, he tallied 25 points, 7 rebounds, 4 assists and had the decisive bucket.

If the Bulls want to take this slight personally, their next chance at toppling Embiid will come on Jan. 6 in Philadelphia. After that, they play their final two games of the season against the 76ers on March 20 and 22.

