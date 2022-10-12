Joe Maddon Wants to Manage Again, Open to Talking With ‘Anybody'

Maddon wants to manage, open to talk with 'anybody' originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

Joe Maddon has been quietly relaxing away from the game of baseball.

He's attending to the three G's – gardening, grilling and golfing – while taking some off after his last stint with the Los Angeles Angels.

The experience with the Angels left Maddon with a bad taste in his mouth after the organization fired him in the middle of last season. It remained uncertain whether or not he'd want to come back to the show after a discouraging outing with the Angels.

Does he want to manage again?

"I do," Maddon said matter-of-factly on Laurence Holmes' "House of L" podcast. "But, it's going to take the right set of circumstances with the right people. I'm not begging for a job. I want a job. People know exactly where I stand. They all know me. 'They' being a lot of the people that are running different organizations. And I have a lot of respect for all of them.

"I believe it's out there. I'd like to believe it's going to happen going into next season. If it takes longer than that, I think I'll be alright with that."

Maddon worked with the Anaheim Angels for 30 years (1975-2005) before taking over managerial spots with the Tampa Bay Rays and the Chicago Cubs – the latter with which he helped destroy one of professional sports' longest championship droughts, by winning the World Series in 2016.

After departing from the Cubs in 2019, Maddon took over for the Los Angeles Angels. He led the team through two losing seasons. And during a 12-game losing streak at the start of his third season, the Angels fired him.

Maddon wasn't shy about admitting the Angels placed him in a less-than-ideal position. He claimed to be a "middle man" by making decisions based on what the front office and upper management told him – not of his own volition.

Nevertheless, the longtime skipper has moved on. He's ready to tackle his next venture, if and when it comes.

The White Sox are one of the few teams with a managerial opening this offseason. Would he be open to returning to Chicago, this time with the White Sox?

"Like I said, I'm open to talking to anybody, honestly," Maddon said. "I don't reach out, I have an agent that does that to different groups. And right now, I have not been contacted by anybody, and I'm okay with that."

For Maddon, he won't run to whatever he can get. He needs the correct situation.

He wants to avoid any similar situation he experienced with the Angels and find a place he can replicate the same "authenticity" he's used before with previous regimes.

"I'm looking for analytics to be analytics and not baseball," Maddon said. "I'm looking for analytics to serve baseball and not the other way around. I want the best analytical team in all of baseball, but I want them to answer to coaches and not coaches answer to people upstairs crunching numbers.

"I think there's a great misconception that analytics is at the core of the success of a lot of teams. The players are at the core of the success of a lot of teams. And how you acquire them – to me – is where analytics really shines."

From the perspective of the White Sox, the team is looking for a new manager with "recent experience in the dugout with an organization that has contended for championships," according to general manager Rick Hahn.

Maddon meets the qualifications, but are the Sox interested?

The team reportedly has interviews scheduled with Houston Astros bench coach Joe Espada, Kansas City Royals bench coach Pedro Grifol and Atlanta Braves third base coach Ron Washington. Maddon mentioned he hasn't talked with anybody.

Plus, the White Sox have one of the smaller analytics departments in MLB. This goes against Maddon's managerial style, making the philosophical fit difficult to rationalize for the Sox.

Whether or not the Sox show interest in Maddon remains to be seen. For now, he's enjoying his quiet life.

"In the meantime, like you said brother, I have been golfing, gardening and grilling," Maddon said. "My golf game's got better, my lawn looks great and I know how to do a really, really good New York strip to perfection."

