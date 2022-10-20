Joe Maddon has not spoken to White Sox about manager job originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

Joe Maddon has not spoken to the White Sox about their managerial opening, the former Cubs skipper told NBC Sports Chicago on an episode of the “Cubs Talk Podcast” releasing Friday.

“Of course, I'd be interested,” Maddon said of the Sox on the podcast. “But I've not heard from them at all.”

Maddon’s name has come up in speculation for various managerial openings this offseason, including the White Sox after Tony La Russa stepped away due to health-related issues.

Maddon, who managed the Cubs from 2015-19 and won the 2016 World Series, spent the past three seasons with the Angels before being fired in June. He said he would like to manage again.

“But I'd like to manage under what I consider the right philosophical circumstances,” Maddon said.

Maddon has been doing a media tour promoting his new book, “The Book of Joe: Trying Not to Suck at Baseball and Life.”

Among the topics covered include the changing role of managers with increased front office influence in an era with increased reliance on analytics.

“The manager was more autonomous as well as the staff,” said Maddon on the podcast regarding the biggest change in the position. “The staff truly had, for lack of a better term, greater power than they do now.

“They are answering to analysts as opposed to analysts answering to coaches. It’s just a power structure that has been totally shifted or changed."

Maddon isn’t anti-analytics; he was at the forefront of baseball’s analytical age while managing the Rays. His book gives further insight into where he’s coming from.

But he’s well aware his published thoughts could hinder him from getting another managing gig.

“I understand that it's going to probably preclude me in some spots," Maddon said, "because people aren't going to like what I have to say. But then again, there might be eventually somebody that really likes what I have to say.

“And after all, that's where I want to work anyway. I don't want to work under any false pretenses. I don't want to feel controlled, in a sense, anymore. I've been doing this too long.

"I've had some great teachers, great mentors, and the game itself needs to be taught as the game was presented. Being progressive does not mean not teaching baseball, fundamentally, the way it was designed.”

