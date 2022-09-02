Joe Kelly gets the starting nod for Friday's game originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

Joe Kelly will take the mound to start Friday's game versus the Minnesota Twins.

The team also reinstated Aaron Bummer from the 60-day injured list, making him eligible to pitch as early as Saturday.

Kelly has a 31-19 career record as a starter. He's started in 80 games in his career with a 45 percent quality start percentage (> 6 innings with

This season, Kelly hasn't been serviceable out of the bullpen and has dealt with a plethora of injuries. Recently, he was struck by a hit on his leg and was forced to leave the game.

In 33 games and 28 innings this season, he has a 7.07 ERA and a 1.68 WHIP. He's struck out 35 batters and walked 18.

