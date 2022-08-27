Joe Crede talks what made the 2005 White Sox a championship team originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

Joe Crede is a White Sox icon.

Amongst him, other legendary South siders made the 2005 White Sox a championship team. Mark Buehrle, Scott Podsednik, Paul Konerko, A.J Pierzynski, and Jermaine Dye made up the core talent of the World Series winning team.

But, the intangibles of the locker room helped boost the team and give them the winning-culture they needed. The accountability and support were resonant of a championship team, according to Crede.

"There was such a camaraderie and the clubhouse," Crede said. "We all had fun. Everybody stayed loose if anybody got out of line. Somebody was there chirping in your ear, 'Hey, you know, this is about the team. This is not about yourself or individual stats.'"

Thanks to the players and the management skills of Ozzie Guillen, the White Sox made an idolized clubhouse. It certainly worked for them.

The team lost one game throughout the playoffs. They swept the Boston Red Sox in the division series, lost one game to the Los Angeles Angels in the AL championship and swept the Houston Astros in the World Series.

Despite the team's overall support throughout their historic run, one leader in the clubhouse stood out to Crede.

"Paulie getting on me a few times about certain things because my average is never where I wanted," Crede said. "And he'd always get on me like, 'Hey, just worry about winning the game tonight.' He said, 'Don't worry about your average. It is what it's going to be. It's going to go up and down quite a bit during the season.'"

