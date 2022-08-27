Joe Crede on the Importance of Scott Podsednik to the White Sox

Crede on the importance of Podsednik to the White Sox originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

Former Sox third baseman Joe Crede joined Chuck Garfien and Scott Podsednik on White Sox Pregame Live where, among other things, they looked back on his time on the South Side including some of his old teammates.

Podsednik, the team’s leadoff hitter, played an integral role at the top of the order. Crede was asked about having Podsednik as a teammate as well as a player who set the tone for the rest of the offense.

“He set the table, it seemed like every night he was on base, whether it was a walk or a hit,” Crede said. “But then you knew he was going to steal second base. As soon as he got on first, everybody was on the top step like, ‘How is he going to get to second? He’s going to find a way to get to second.’”

A good leadoff hitter is hard to find and the White Sox had that in Podsednik. He was an important part of the ‘05 Sox where everyone still remembers the walk-off home run he hit in Game 2 of the World Series.

He was consistent throughout his stint with the White Sox and contributed to their success during his time in Chicago.

“I remember we started, I believe it was ‘05 or ‘06, where we had a lead and for 20-something games, to start that, and that was a lot to do with “Pods” who was getting on base and everybody doing their part and getting him over and getting him in,” Crede said.

