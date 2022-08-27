Joe Crede on Missing Scott Podsednik's Walk-Off World Series Home Run

Crede on missing Podsednik's walk-off World Series home run originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

The 2005 White Sox are fondly remembered for bringing a World Series title to the city of Chicago.

During their historic run in that postseason, one of the highlights was Scott Podsednik hitting a walk-off home run in Game 2 of the World Series against the Houston Astros.

Former White Sox third baseman Joe Crede was on the ‘05 championship team. One would assume he had one of the best seats in the house to witness Podsednik’s home run.

However, that was not the case.

Crede tells a story that he was down in the tunnel during Podsednik’s at-bat. He assumed Podsednik would get on base and they’d manufacture a run like they’d done so many times that season.

It wasn’t until he heard the roar of the fans while he was down in the tunnel that he knew something had happened.

To his surprise, and probably to the surprise of those in attendance, Podsednik walked it off to end the game and Crede missed the moment.

No one can really blame Crede for thinking Podsednik wouldn’t hit a home run to end the game. In 129 games and 507 at-bats in the 2005 season, Podsednik had a total of zero home runs. He had only one home run throughout that postseason but he certainly made it count.

“I come running out of the dugout and I see everybody jumping over the railing and I’m like, ‘Oh my god, the game’s over,’” Crede said. “So if you see me in the background of that video, I go to jump over the railing and I tripped and I fall right on my face.”

