Joakim Noah on Derrick Rose's Bulls Impact: ‘He Was Chicago'

Noah on Derrick Rose's Bulls impact: 'He was Chicago' originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

Joakim Noah saw firsthand the impact Derrick Rose had on the city of Chicago and the Chicago Bulls' fanbase at the beginning of each of their NBA careers.

Rose, a South Side native, ascended quickly to stardom at Simeon, then after one collegiate season at Memphis, was the No. 1 overall pick in the 2008 draft to his hometown team.

Quickly, his story, style of play, and rapid rise to youngest MVP in NBA history as the Bulls coalesced into a contender around him, resonated.

"First of all, he was a hometown kid. He was from the hood, from the South Side. He's from Chicago. Some people say they're from Chicago, they're not really from Chicago, they're from the outskirts," Noah told JJ Redick and Tommy Alter in an appearance on The Old Man & the Three podcast.

"He was Chicago. And I don't care, his run, at his peak, if you're from Chicago, you wanted to be that. You wanted to be the No. 1 pick from the Bulls, having that building (the United Center) rocking the way that he did. The hope was real, and the hope all around the city."

In his first season, Rose won Rookie of the Year, broke Kareem Abdul-Jabbar's record for most points by a rookie in a playoff debut and nearly toppled the then-defending champion Celtics in the first round. In the three years that followed, he made three All-Star teams, won MVP and twice (in 2011 and 2012) led the team to the top regular season record in the Eastern Conference.

Indeed, the hope was real.

But after a five-game defeat to the Miami Heat in the 2011 Eastern Conference finals, knee injuries derailed Rose's career — and thus the Bulls' title hopes — for years on end.

Since retiring, Noah has reflected plenty in the public eye about the pain of those injuries and just how much he relished his time in Chicago. Rose, he noted, was a superstar who did not carry himself like one, which endeared him to his teammates in addition to his unparalleled fanbase across the city.

"The thing that was so beautiful about it is that he was a painfully shy guy. You didn't see an arrogance to him in the way he conducted himself," Noah said on the podcast. "Even though in his mind he was like, 'I'm great.' He didn't talk like that. He was a legit superstar, but he carried himself completely different than everybody else.

"When you talk about stardom and being that young and having to deal with that much attention, that much people telling you how great you are, in your hometown, just the way he handled it was something that as teammates we could be really proud of. I was like, 'Yo this guy, he's not walking to practice with glass shades on.' He was chill, he just wanted to be with the guys. He was chill with it.

"There's not too many I've seen along who have dealt with that kind of stardom and really doesn't want it."

True to Noah's words, Rose, now a New York Knick, is still cheered heartily when he returns to the United Center for games. Given his history with the team and city, that is likely to endure for as long as he is in the NBA and beyond.

