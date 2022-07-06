Joakim Noah Interview Used in Social Media Post for Baker Mayfield Trade

Joakim Noah interview sound bite comes in handy originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago
Joakim Noah's famous interview with the Chicago Bulls was used hilariously in a twitter meme by Bleacher Report.
Baker Mayfield was traded to the Carolina Panthers in exchange for a 2024 fifth-round pick, according to Ian Rapoport.
With that, Mayfield is also leaving his former team's city, Cleveland, opening the door for B/R to create a comical social media post.
Noah famously said "What's so good about Cleveland?" before Game 3 of the first round playoff series versus the Cleveland Cavaliers.
The Bulls lost the series to the Cavaliers, 4-1. But, Noah's thoughts about Cleveland remain the same.
