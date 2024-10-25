First, there was bread. Then, came the lettuce wraps and tortillas. Now: meet the Picklewich.
Jimmy John's new Picklewich -- which is, of course, a sub sandwich that uses pickles instead of bread -- hits participating restaurants nationwide beginning Monday, Oct. 28, according to a press release.
"This innovation delivers all the flavors of a classic Jimmy John’s sandwich, but with a twist," the release said. "A giant kosher dill pickle replaces the bread, offering a juicy, crunchy, and satisfying bite."
The Picklewich comes in two options, with a pickle replacing the bread on two of Jimmy John's classic sandwiches: The Vito Picklewich, with salami, capocollo, provolone cheese, oil and vinegar; and a Turkey Picklewich, with premium turkey, provolone and sliced tomatoes.
According to the release, Jimmy John's is also bringing back fan-favorite Pickle Jimmy Chips.
The PIcklewich will be available at participating Jimmy John's across the nation Oct. 28 through Thursday, Nov. 14 while supplies last.
