Jimmy Eat World To Perform At The Salt Shed This Summer

Jimmy Eat World is embarking on its 2023 tour, with a stop at a unique Chicago concert venue.

"The Amplified Echoes Tour" will come to the Salt Shed on Aug. 16 along with Manchester Orchestra. Doors are slated to open at 6 p.m.

Pre-sale tickets will be available starting Tuesday. General sale tickets will become available on Thursday at 10 a.m.

For more information, and to purchase tickets, click here.

The band, which enjoyed popularity in the early 2000s, celebrated the 20th anniversary of its hit album Bleed American last year. "The Amplified Echoes Tour" kicks off on July 11 in Missoula, Montana, spanning 29 cities in total. The tour will wrap up on Aug. 26 in Philadelphia.

To learn more about the tour, check out Jimmy Eat World's website.