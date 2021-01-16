Jim Tilmon, Longtime NBC 5 Forecaster, Dies at 86

Jim Tilmon, a longtime NBC 5 forecaster and aviation expert who became a household name to Chicagoans, has died at 86 years old, his family confirmed Saturday.

The veteran journalist passed away at a hospital in Scottsdale, Arizona, where he lived with his wife of 32 years, Joan.

Tilmon, an Oklahoma native, was not only known for his role as a Chicago newscaster, but was a retired pilot who reported on aviation and science during his 22-year tenure at NBC 5.

He served in the United States Army Corps of Engineers for eight years, and in 1965, joined American Airlines, becoming the airline’s third African American commercial pilot and the country’s fifth, according to a biography on the HistoryMakers website.

Tilmon retired from NBC 5 in 1994 and moved to Arizona where he continued to report on aviation.

"He loved NBC,” his wife, Joan, said Saturday.

Veteran journalist Carol Marin, who retired in late 2020 as NBC 5's political editor, said Tilmon was not just professional, but kind and generous with his time.

"A gentleman always," she said. "And trusted by colleagues and viewers alike.”

The great Jim Tilmon died today in Phoenix at age 86. A veteran of WTTW, WMAQ and WBBM, Jim is beloved and remembered as a total gentleman and great colleague. Blessings to him and to the love of his life, Joan, kids and grandkids. — Carol Marin (@CarolMarin) January 16, 2021

Longtime NBC 5 anchor and reporter Art Norman called Tilmon "the world's best mentor and friend."

“Jim was a founding member of NABJ who opened doors for young meteorologists across the country," he added.

NBC 5 reporter Phil Rogers said the longtime newscaster was a "giant of Chicago television."

"When I first moved here in 1978, I was just blown away when I learned that NBC had a meteorologist who was also an airline captain! Then, after I got to NBC 5 in 1991, I would soon learn how outgoing, gracious and welcoming he was to a new kid with no tv experience," Rogers added. "That was Jim. He was not just incredibly talented, but also was such a kind, generous, gentle, wonderful man. Expert meteorologist. Expert pilot. Wonderful broadcaster. Great musician. And just a fabulous friend."

Funeral arrangements are pending.

Jim Tilmon, Jr., Tilmon's son who was also an American Airlines pilot, died at 60 in Aug. 2020.