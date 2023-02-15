Jim Irsay Tweet Pokes Fun at Bears Fan NFL Draft Hype

By Alex Shapiro

Colts owner Jim Irsay pokes Bears fans with tweet originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

As the NFL draft gets closer and closer, Bears fans have hung on every word from every report and rumor about what Ryan Poles may do with the No. 1 overall pick. A lot of that speculation has centered around the Colts, who control the No. 4 pick, because the team has been vocal about pursuing a young quarterback in the draft. On Wednesday, Colts owner Jim Irsay leaned into all the buzz with a silly tweet.

First off, pretty sure this is a stuffed bear, not a real one. A quick Google search shows several photos of kids riding that bear at Lincoln Park zoo with several comments saying it was not a live bear.

With that out of the way, it’s nice to see that Irsay can have fun with the offseason rumor mill, especially since he was in the middle of it on Tuesday.

Many Bears fans hope that Poles will be able to trade away the No. 1 pick in the draft to accumulate more draft capital, and still stay in position to select a difference maker on defense, like Will Anderson or Jalen Carter. That’s why many think the Colts could be the key.

The NFL draft begins on Apr. 27.

