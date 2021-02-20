Jewel Responds to Delivery, Warehouse Employees Vote to Authorize Strike

Jewel responded Saturday to news of warehouse workers and delivery drivers voting to authorize a strike if the grocery chain “does not agree to a fair contract.”

Jewel issued a statement Saturday morning that read:

“Jewel is negotiating in good faith to reach an agreement that rewards our hard working employees, is fair, and allows the company to continue to grow."

The workers voted 97.75% in favor of a strike, with nearly 70% of employees at the Melrose Park distribution center participating, according to a Teamsters union statement.

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

The union said Jewel has forced most workers to work mandatory six-day weeks throughout the coronavirus pandemic, which has created “dangerously crowded conditions in its warehouse.” They also said Jewel discontinued pandemic hazard pay in July.

The need for overtime stems from the company’s “inability to attract and retain new hires by offering a low starting wage with little room for growth,” the union said, adding Jewel’s latest contract proposal would reduce worker’s 401k plans.

The union also said the increased workload has made it difficult for employees to get a COVID-19 vaccination, with some workers saying they’ve been threatened with discipline if they opt for a vaccine appointment instead of overtime.

Albertsons, Jewel’s parent company, is the nation’s second-largest supermarket operator and reported more than $50 billion in revenue in 2020, according to the union.

“Striking is a last resort, but it’s incredibly insulting that while Jewel and Albertsons thrive, its workers are being asked to pay more out of pocket for healthcare after they’ve risked their lives to make sure shelves stay well-stocked throughout the pandemic,” said Mike Cales, secretary-treasurer of Teamsters Local 710, the workers’ union.

The contract expires on March 6.

A spokesman for the grocery chain did not respond to a request for comment.