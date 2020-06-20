Jewel-Osco Recalls Signature Farms Garden Salad Due to Parasite Outbreak

Jewel-Osco recalled Signature Farms Garden Salad on Saturday due to a potential link to an outbreak of Cyclospora infections.

The recalled bagged salads were sold in 12-ounce bags in the grocery store's produce department and stated they would best if used by May 16 through July 4, Jewel-Osco explained.

The product had a UPC code of 21130 98135 and a plant number of S5417, the grocery store said.

The store recalled all Signature Farms Garden Salad bags sold in the Illinois, Indiana and Iowa locations.

Cyclospora cayetanesis is a microscopic parasite infecting the small intestine, commonly caused by consuming food or water condaminated by feces, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's website.

An individual will typically notice symptoms of the disease within about one week. The CDC said these symptoms generally include:

Diarrhea

Loss of appetite

Weight loss

Stomach cramps and pain

Bloating and gas

Nausea

Fatigue

Vomiting

Body aches

Headache

Fever

According to the CDC, some people who are infected with Cyclospora do not show any symptoms.