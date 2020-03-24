coronavirus

Jewel-Osco Adds Plexiglass to Protect Workers, Shoppers During Coronavirus Pandemic

The guards will be in place “at all registers, service desks, pharmacy check stands and Starbucks terminals,” according to a press release

By Daniel Santaromita

NBCUniversal, Inc.

Jewel-Osco is taking precautionary measures during the coronavirus outbreak as grocery stores remain high-traffic locations.

One of those measures, the company announced, is the installation of Plexiglass Sneeze Guards at their stores. Installation of the guards has already begun.

The guards will be in place “at all registers, service desks, pharmacy check stands and Starbucks terminals,” according to a press release.

Local

coronavirus 17 mins ago

Lightfoot Wants 2020 Census Delayed Over Coronavirus: Report

coronavirus in wisconsin 21 mins ago

Wisconsin Governor Issues Order Closing Businesses

“We recognize that we provide an essential service to our communities and we are doing everything we can to provide a safe, secure and comfortable shopping space for our valued customers and our associates,” Mike Withers, president of Jewel-Osco, said in a statement.

Other precautionary measures the grocery chain said it plans to take include placing floor tape near fresh departments, check-out lanes, pharmacies and customer services desks in an effort to promote social distancing and pausing all self-service soup, wing and salad bars.

Jewel previously announced it will reserve 7-9 a.m. every Tuesday and Thursday for seniors and other vulnerable shoppers.

This article tagged under:

coronavirusChicagoIllinoisjewel osco
Local Coronavirus Pandemic Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Investigations NBC 5 Responds Entertainment Traffic Sports Health U.S. & World
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us