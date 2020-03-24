Jewel-Osco Adds Plexiglass to Protect Workers, Shoppers During Coronavirus Pandemic

Jewel-Osco is taking precautionary measures during the coronavirus outbreak as grocery stores remain high-traffic locations.

One of those measures, the company announced, is the installation of Plexiglass Sneeze Guards at their stores. Installation of the guards has already begun.

The guards will be in place “at all registers, service desks, pharmacy check stands and Starbucks terminals,” according to a press release.

“We recognize that we provide an essential service to our communities and we are doing everything we can to provide a safe, secure and comfortable shopping space for our valued customers and our associates,” Mike Withers, president of Jewel-Osco, said in a statement.

Other precautionary measures the grocery chain said it plans to take include placing floor tape near fresh departments, check-out lanes, pharmacies and customer services desks in an effort to promote social distancing and pausing all self-service soup, wing and salad bars.

Jewel previously announced it will reserve 7-9 a.m. every Tuesday and Thursday for seniors and other vulnerable shoppers.