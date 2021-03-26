Jewel-Osco Giving Customers Choice of COVID Vaccines

Jewel-Osco is giving its customers the choice between which coronavirus vaccine they would like to make an appointment for.

The grocery chain is providing the option for customers to choose which vaccine they would like as they search for an appointment, when they are available.

On the company's vaccine scheduler, customers can select whether they would like to check for appointments with the Pfizer or Moderna two-shot vaccines, or the Johnson & Johnson single-shot vaccine.

"Osco Drug Pharmacy offers customers a choice of vaccines based on the allocation receive," a spokesperson for the company told NBC 5. "We are adding appointments for the Johnson & Johnson vaccine as supply becomes available."

While there are many options for residents to search for coronavirus vaccinations, many do not offer a choice on which vaccine is administered.

That could change, however, as Illinois is expecting an influx of vaccine supply in the coming days.

According to Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker, doses of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine are expected to increase heavily "very shortly."

"We expect to see a significant number, millions of doses of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine coming beginning very shortly in the next few days," the governor said during an unrelated press conference Friday. "And then hopefully a sustaining increase in Johnson & Johnson as well as we are continuing to see an increase in Pfizer and Moderna."