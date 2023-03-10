Jets’ Sauce Gardner burns cheesehead in an effort to recruit Aaron Rodgers originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

New York Jets cornerback Ahmad “Sauce” Gardner is making strides in recruiting Green Bay Packers signal caller Aaron Rodgers.

The 22-year-old Gardner made an interesting pitch in an effort to get Rodgers to join the team.

Gardner took to Twitter and promised Rodgers that if he decided to make his way to New York he would never pick off any of his passes in practice and he would burn the famous Packers cheesehead that

at Lambeau Field after the Jets’ Week 6 victory in Green Bay.

Aye @AaronRodgers12 I promise if you become a Jet, I won’t pick you off in practice & I’ll burn the cheesehead😶 https://t.co/YTVj4H7ZRQ — D’ROY GARDNER (@iamSauceGardner) March 7, 2023

While the first part of Gardner's promise may take some time, he has already made good on the second half of the promise.

On Thursday night, Gardner released his first-ever YouTube video, which featured him burning the famous cheesehead alongside his Jets teammates star running back Breece Hall and Offensive Rookie of the Year, wide receiver Garrett Wilson.

In the YouTube video, Gardner says that he spoke to Rodgers after the Week 6 game and the conversation made him feel optimistic that Rodgers could join the Jets.

“Let me tell y’all what an even greater feeling [than wearing the cheesehead after the win] was: You know, the conversations that me and Aaron Rodgers had. We settled our differences about the cheesehead and everything like that. He had some energy, I had some energy. The conversation definitely gave me hope that he could be in that green and white next season.”

The Packers recently gave the 39-year-old quarterback permission to speak with the Jets. And while the Jets fans are desperate for some news, nothing has been yet reported. However, Rodgers said that he will be making a decision “sooner rather than later.”