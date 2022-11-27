Jets QB Mike White Creates New Stat Line Record Against Bears

Mike White creates new stat line record against Bears originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

Mike White dominated the Bears on Sunday, leading the New York Jets to a 31-10 win at home.

On his way to victory, the backup quarterback paved a new, unique stat line from his four career starts in the NFL.

Mike White is the 1st QB in NFL history to have multiple games with at least a 75% comp pct, 300 passing yards and 3 pass TD within his first 4 career starts. pic.twitter.com/AsB1adHyDz — ESPN Stats & Info (@ESPNStatsInfo) November 27, 2022

White's other game to qualify under the stat line includes a 405-yard outing against the Cincinnati Bengals last year when the Jets won by three points over the soon-to-be AFC champions.

Against the Bears, White threw for 315 yards and three touchdowns, completing 22 of his 28 pass attempts. He was sacked just once, and recorded a 149.3 passer rating.

Earlier in the week, Jets head coach Robert Saleh admitted he was "not committed" to starting Zach Wilson, the second overall pick from the 2021 NFL draft.

In turn, Saleh decided to make Wilson a healthy scratch, starting White and making veteran Joe Flacco the backup. White took care of business, while the Bears endured quarterback problems and injuries of their own.

Justin Fields experienced a shoulder injury against the Atlanta Falcons in Week 11 and the organization decided it would be best he didn't play against the Jets. As a result, Trevor Siemian took over under center with Nathan Peterman as the understudy.

Siemian led the Bears to 10 points from his first two drives, throwing for one touchdown and passing for 120 yards. However, after his hot start, he got cold. The Bears didn't score again and Siemian threw for 59 more yards.

As for the injuries, there were plenty. On top of Fields, Kyler Gordon, Jaquan Brisker, and others ruled out before the game, Eddie Jackson and Darnell Mooney joined them on the sidelines. Larry Borom and Chase Claypool were also banged up at points during the game.

The injuries and effort handed the team their fifth straight loss, dropping to 3-9 this season and overtaking the Panthers for the second overall pick in the NFL draft.

Also on their way, Mike White showed them there are upgrades to be made on defense.

