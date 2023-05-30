Jets' QB Aaron Rodgers Attempts to Dance During Taylor Swift Show at MetLife Stadium

Aaron Rodgers attempts to dance during Taylor Swift show originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

As Taylor Swift takes her sold-out stadium "The Eras Tour" to football fields and arenas across the nation, fans are spotting celebrity Swifties in show VIP sections left and right.

Hollywood actress Emma Stone was spotted at the Taylor Swift concert earlier this year in Glendale. Singer Shania Twain was seen dancing to 'Blank Space' at Swift's show in Las Vegas. Even former Arizona Cardinals defensive end J.J. Watt took to Instagram to rave about Swift's performance.

Feeling out of the loop? We'll catch you up on the Chicago news you need to know. Sign up for the weekly Chicago Catch-Up newsletter here.

"44 songs. 3 Hours and 15 minutes. So much respect Taylor Swift," Watt's post read. "When your fans pay for a ticket, they are getting their money's worth and then some."

But Watt isn't the only athlete that has revealed himself as a Swiftie.

During Swift's May 27 show at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, NJ, Chicago's least-favorite NFL player shamelessly swayed side-to-side.

"Aaron Rodger's first appearance at MetLife Stadium as a Jet is at the Taylor Swift concert," a tweet from Sunday Night Football on NBC shared.

Aaron Rodgers’ first appearance at MetLife Stadium as a Jet is at the Taylor Swift concert. 😂



(Via TikTok/euphoria.meg) | #TakeFlight pic.twitter.com/t8218RWARg — Sunday Night Football on NBC (@SNFonNBC) May 29, 2023

While others in the crowd direct their attention towards the stage, in a VIP section of the stadium, former Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers can be seen standing and attempting to dance.

At one point, he reaches his hands upwards as if to embrace the sky.

The now-viral cell phone video, posted to social media, which shows Rodgers donning a baby blue sweater, was captured while Swift was performing "Style." The person filming can be heard giggling, as can the part of the song.

"We never go out of style," the crowd can be heard belting, before Swift breaks into the bridge.

Earlier this year, Rodgers was traded to the New York Jets. Despite Swift's lyrics, it turns out that some things do in fact go out of style.

Click here to follow the Under Center Podcast.