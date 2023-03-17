Rep. Jesús “Chuy” García Endorses Brandon Johnson For Mayor

Following recent national endorsements from former presidential candidates Sens. Elizabeth Warren and Bernie Sanders, Cook County Commissioner and Chicago mayoral runoff candidate Brandon Johnson received another sign of progressive support: An endorsement from two-time Chicago mayoral candidate Rep. Jesús "Chuy" García.

Speaking from a church Friday in Little Village, García said his making a mayoral endorsement is not a "decision taken lightly," adding that he makes it "standing for the best interest of the progressive movement."

"The choice is clear," García said, after laying out the history that Little Village and surrounding neighborhoods played in political organizing. "Chicago is a city of strong public schools, thriving neighborhoods and progressive values. It is through this lens that I see Brandon Johnson as the right choice as why I'm endorsing him for mayor this morning."

MORE: Vallas vs. Johnson: An Updated Endorsement Guide to the 2023 Chicago Mayoral Election

Get Chicago local news, weather forecasts, sports and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Chicago newsletters.

State Sen. Celina Villanueva, 22nd Ald. Mike Rodriguez and state Rep. Edgar Gonzalez Jr. were also at the Friday announcement, and joined García's backing of Johnson.

According to the Chicago Board of Elections, García landed in fourth place on Election Day Feb. 28, with 14% of the vote. Outgoing mayor Lori Lightfoot came in third place, with 17%. Former Chicago Public Schools CEO Paul Vallas earned the top spot, with 34%, followed by Johnson, at 20%.

The mayoral runoff between Johnson and Vallas is scheduled for April 4.