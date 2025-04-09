Things to do in Chicago

Jesse McCartney named headliner for 2025 Chicago Pride Fest

By NBC Chicago Staff

Though the start of this week has brought a blast of winter to the Chicago area, warmer days and Pride celebrations are merely weeks away, with more details regarding this year's Chicago Pride Fest released Tuesday.

Festival organizers revealed the headliners for this year's event, scheduled for June 21-22 in Chicago's Lakeview neighborhood, taking place on North Halsted Street between West Addison Street and West Grace Street.

📺 24/7 Chicago news stream: Watch NBC 5 free wherever you are

The 2025 event will be headlined by Jesse McCartney, an actor and singer who rose to fame in the 2000s with a role on "Summerland" and with pop hits including "Beautiful Soul."

Deborah Cox, Confidence Man, The Aces and Aluna are among the other headliners at this year's event.

This year will mark the 24th annual Chicago Pride Fest, with festivities taking place one weekend before the Chicago Pride Parade, which is scheduled this year for June 29.

Local

Pilsen 44 mins ago

Pilsen restaurant owners searching for answers after waitress attacked over $50 check

NASA 1 hour ago

A ‘Pink Micromoon' will grace the night skies this weekend

Feeling out of the loop? We'll catch you up on the Chicago news you need to know. Sign up for the weekly Chicago Catch-Up newsletter.

This article tagged under:

Things to do in Chicago
Dashboard
Newsletters Local Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Investigations NBC 5 Responds Submit a tip Entertainment Traffic Sports Chicago Baseball Chicago Bears Chicago Blackhawks Health U.S. & World Making A Difference Chicago Today The Takeaway
About NBC Chicago Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters TV Schedule Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us