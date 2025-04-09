Jesse McCartney named headliner for 2025 Chicago Pride Fest

Though the start of this week has brought a blast of winter to the Chicago area, warmer days and Pride celebrations are merely weeks away, with more details regarding this year's Chicago Pride Fest released Tuesday.

Festival organizers revealed the headliners for this year's event, scheduled for June 21-22 in Chicago's Lakeview neighborhood, taking place on North Halsted Street between West Addison Street and West Grace Street.

The 2025 event will be headlined by Jesse McCartney, an actor and singer who rose to fame in the 2000s with a role on "Summerland" and with pop hits including "Beautiful Soul."

Deborah Cox, Confidence Man, The Aces and Aluna are among the other headliners at this year's event.

This year will mark the 24th annual Chicago Pride Fest, with festivities taking place one weekend before the Chicago Pride Parade, which is scheduled this year for June 29.