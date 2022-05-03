Jersey Boys Returns to Chicago Theater District for 1 Week Only

Sequin blazers and high falsettos are returning to Chicago's Theater District, but for one week only.

The musical 'Jersey Boys' will play at the Cadillac Palace Theatre, at 151 W Randolph St for a limited engagement run May 3-8.



Evening performances for the behind-the-music story of Frankie Valli and The Four Seasons are scheduled to take place Tuesday through Friday begin at 7:30 p.m., and at 8 p.m. Saturday. 2 p.m. Matinee performances will take place Wednesday, Saturday and Sunday.

Tickets start at $31 and are on sale now. According Broadway in Chicago, audience members are required to wear masks inside the theater.

The Loop neighborhood, where the Cadillac Palace Theatre is located, has seen a recent rise in violent crime over the last month, including one person struck by gunfire while crossing the street Tuesday, and two bystanders wounded Sunday by gunfire in an alley near the Nederlander Theatre.

Following that shooting, a performance of "Moulin Rouge! The Musical" was canceled, and theatergoers were sent home.