Jerry Seinfeld, Jim Gaffigan coming to Chicago this fall as part of 4-city arena tour

By Peter Marzano

Two of comedy's biggest names will be taking the stage at the United Center this fall as part of a brief, four-city arena tour.

Jerry Seinfeld and Jim Gaffigan will be performing at the Near West Side arena on Friday, Nov. 10, the third stop on the tour.

The four stops will be in between already scheduled individual tour dates for Seinfeld, who is touring across the U.S. and Canada this summer.

Gaffigan also has several U.S. tour dates planned prior to the dual tour with Seinfeld, shows in Fort Wayne and Cleveland scheduled for mid-September.

Prior to the Nov. 10 show in Chicago, Seinfeld and Gaffigan will perform at the Chase Center in San Francisco and the Kia Forum outside Los Angeles on Nov. 3-4.

The two comics will follow up their Chicago show at the Enterprise Center in St. Louis on Sat. Nov. 11.

Tickets will go on sale to the general public at 10 a.m. on Friday, June 16.

