Jerry Jones Praises Bears Coach Matt Eberflus After Patriots Win

Jerry Jones praises Matt Eberflus after Patriots win originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

The Bears pancaked the New England Patriots in the national spotlight on Monday Night Football, 33-14.

They moved the franchise back to the undisputed first-place spot in all-time franchise wins (786 – one more than the Packers) and stopped Bill Belichick from passing up George Halas in all-time coaching wins.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC Chicago app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

For that, Cowboys owner Jerry Jones is proud of head coach Matt Eberflus.

Cowboys owner Jerry Jones on @1053thefan on the Bears: “I know the coach (Matt Eberflus) well. He was here forever. I was really proud for him last night. There’s nobody that can’t step up and win these games. It’s the most balanced I’ve seen the NFL since I’ve been (involved).” — Jon Machota (@jonmachota) October 25, 2022

Eberflus was with the Cowboys from 2011-2017. He served as the team's linebackers coach from 2011-16 before taking over as passing game coordinator for the remainder of his time in Dallas.

He held the defensive coordinator post with the Indianapolis Colts for four seasons after that, before becoming the Bears' head coach this past offseason.

RELATED: What we learned as Fields, Bears run over Patriots on MNF

Coaching was a large factor in the Bears dismantling the Patriots on Monday night.

The offense put up a season-high 33 points from the team's offensive scheme. Moving Justin Fields out of the pocket, dominating the run game and creating easy, quick plays for Fields to complete.

The defense stunned the Patriots too. They kept Belichick's team to 14 points and forced four total turnovers. The Patriots were able to create just 70 yards on the ground.

Hopefully, the Bears can keep their execution levels consistent. For now, they can soak in the praise from some of the league's most prominent figures.

Click here to follow the Under Center Podcast.