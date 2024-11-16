Humboldt Park

Jeremy Allen White lookalike contest draws crowds to Humboldt Park

Dozens of people donning white t-shirts and blue aprons -- the signature outfit of the actor's character -- took part in a lookalike competition.

By NBC Chicago Staff

Fans of the hit FX series "The Bear" had to do more than just a double take or even a triple take on Saturday.

Scores of devoted watchers descended on Humboldt Park for a Jeremy Allen White lookalike competition. Dozens of people donning white t-shirts and blue aprons -- the signature outfit of the actor's character, an acclaimed chef named "Carmy" -- took part in the competition, which was advertised in flyers across the city earlier this week.

📺 24/7 Chicago news stream: Watch NBC 5 free wherever you are

Only one contestant walked away a winner.

Donning a gold-colored crown and a small statue, the winner smiled brightly as the crowd chanted "Jeremy."

According to the flyers put up around Chicago, the winner received a $50 prize and a pack of cigarettes.

Why the cigarettes? "Carmy" is often seen smoking throughout the show.

Feeling out of the loop? We'll catch you up on the Chicago news you need to know. Sign up for the weekly Chicago Catch-Up newsletter.

This article tagged under:

Humboldt Park
Local Weather Weather Alerts School Closings NBC Sports Chicago Investigations NBC 5 Responds Submit a tip Entertainment Traffic Sports Chicago Baseball Chicago Bears Chicago Blackhawks Health U.S. & World Making A Difference Chicago Today
About NBC Chicago Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters TV Schedule Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us