Jeremy Allen White lookalike contest draws crowds to Humboldt Park

Fans of the hit FX series "The Bear" had to do more than just a double take or even a triple take on Saturday.
Scores of devoted watchers descended on Humboldt Park for a Jeremy Allen White lookalike competition. Dozens of people donning white t-shirts and blue aprons -- the signature outfit of the actor's character, an acclaimed chef named "Carmy" -- took part in the competition, which was advertised in flyers across the city earlier this week.
Only one contestant walked away a winner.
Donning a gold-colored crown and a small statue, the winner smiled brightly as the crowd chanted "Jeremy."
According to the flyers put up around Chicago, the winner received a $50 prize and a pack of cigarettes.
Why the cigarettes? "Carmy" is often seen smoking throughout the show.
