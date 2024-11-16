Jeremy Allen White lookalike contest draws crowds to Humboldt Park

Fans of the hit FX series "The Bear" had to do more than just a double take or even a triple take on Saturday.

Scores of devoted watchers descended on Humboldt Park for a Jeremy Allen White lookalike competition. Dozens of people donning white t-shirts and blue aprons -- the signature outfit of the actor's character, an acclaimed chef named "Carmy" -- took part in the competition, which was advertised in flyers across the city earlier this week.

Only one contestant walked away a winner.

Donning a gold-colored crown and a small statue, the winner smiled brightly as the crowd chanted "Jeremy."

According to the flyers put up around Chicago, the winner received a $50 prize and a pack of cigarettes.

Why the cigarettes? "Carmy" is often seen smoking throughout the show.