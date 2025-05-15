A new season of "The Bear" may be coming but that won't be the only reason you see Jeremy Allen White in Chicago this summer -- and this time he's bringing a new star with him.

Variety confirmed rumors that Allen White and Austin Butler are set to co-star in a new crime film "Enemies," which will be filmed in Chicago.

Earlier rumors had been swirling that the pair were expected to film a new movie in Chicago this summer.

Allen White is already a notable figure in Chicago, starring as chef Carmy Berzatto in the highly acclaimed series "The Bear," which is filmed and set in the city. The show highlights Chicago's vast culinary scene, featuring several city and suburban spots throughout each season, with cameos even from some of the city's most beloved cooking stars.

Season 4 of the hit show is set to premiere in June.

Meanwhile, Butler also has a film debuting this summer: The A24 film “Eddington."

"Eddington" is the latest production from Ari Aster, who Variety reports is also expected to produce "Enemies," alongside Lars Knudsen.

According to the report, "Enemies" will feature “a relentless detective and an infamous contract killer" who "collide in a deadly game of cat and mouse.”